Gordon Ramsay owns luxury properties in London, Los Angeles and Cornwall. During lockdown, the Ramsay family relocated from London to their huge Cornish home, including Gordon's wife Tana and their five children Meghan, Holly, Jack, Tilly and Oscar - no doubt to enjoy the incredible coastal scenery from their beach house.

Despite being the second most expensive sale in the area when the Ramsay family bought it in 2015, the Wadebridge property has since dramatically increased in price. Research conducted by money.co.uk reports that the extensive renovations on the Gordon's Cornwall pad have increased the value from £4.4million to a whopping £6million.

Gordon took the plunge with his renovations when he installed a hotel-worthy infinity pool. The installation cost over £100,000 and has contributed to the house's value increase. The family have been seen enjoying the addition of this incredible outdoor pool on Gordon's Instagram account, which is followed by 10million people.

Gordon teaches son Oscar to swim in his luxury pool

In one photograph, Gordon can be seen in the pool with son Oscar and one of his beloved dogs. He captioned the image: "Swimming lessons done!."

The addition of a pool added huge value to Gordon's home

Other additions to the Cornish home which have increased the value are a boathouse and a wine cellar. It is also reported that the Ramsays have made their property more eco-friendly, possibly with a renewable energy source.

When they first purchased the Cornish house, it was a cottage-style property and now it has been split into two and transformed into an ultra-luxurious home.

Gordon at one of his other luxury homes in Cornwall

Estate Agent Paul Gibbens from housebuyers4u.co.uk concludes: “If the build doesn’t fit into the identity and culture of the local area, it could be a sticking point when it comes to selling. However, it's clear that the Ramsays have renovated this property with a lot of consideration, whereas it isn't traditional, the beachhouse vibe means it's still in keeping with the rest of the area.”

