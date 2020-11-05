Gordon Ramsay’s swanky home feature baffles fans

Gordon Ramsay baffled his Instagram following when he uploaded a video showing the glass floor in his very swanky Cornwall home. The clip was to show his youngest son Oscar having a tantrum – but as the little one writhed around on the floor, stamping his feet, fans were distracted by the unusual floor.

One user commented: "Man I thought that was a see-through floor" to which someone else replied: "Is it not? What else could it possibly be?"

WATCH: What do you think of Gordon's glass floor?

Another added: "This optical illusion floor has boggled me."

Cartoon characters can be seen in the reflection of the glass, causing Gordon's followers to be confused by what they saw. It appears this is a wall hanging, merely reflected onto the floor.



Gordon's son Oscar led across the glass floor

A glass viewing floor, where the family can see down to the next level would seem fitting for Gordon's lavish Cornwall home design – after all, it does come complete with an outdoor pool!

It is reported that his coastal property would be valued at a whopping £6million after the Ramsays have made significant renovations, including adding a boathouse and a wine cellar.



Gordon proudly stands by his outdoor pool with son Oscar

Gordon has spent most of 2020 at his Cornwall retreat, along with wife Tana and their five children Meghan, Holly, Jack, Tilly and Oscar. The celebrity chef also has homes in London and Los Angeles.



Gordon has spent the duration of the pandemic at his Cornwall pad

Gordon shared another video from his luxury Cornwall home this week when he spoke about the UK national lockdown. He has had to close his restaurants in London, just as he did during the first lockdown earlier this year and he described it as a "big blow".

