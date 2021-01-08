Beyoncé and Jay Z's $90million home has 4 pools, a cinema and a spa - see inside The Lemonade hitmaker's property will blow your mind

Beyoncé lives in a $90million (£71million) mansion in Bel Air. She moved into the home with her husband Jay Z in August 2017, marking the highest-selling transaction in LA in 2017 as reported by the LA Times, and the inside is a true reflection of its eye-watering cost. It spans 1.88 acres and includes eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a 15-car garage, a spa, staff quarters, a home cinema, four pools and a basketball court. Take a look…

Beyoncé's living room

Beyonce previously shared a photo of Jay Z and P Diddy in their living room. It has grey carpets and glass panels on the walls. There is also a blue velvet sofa with a metallic gold frame.

Beyoncé's swimming pool

Beyonce previously shared a look at their rooftop pool (they also have three more elsewhere on their property). The infinity design overlooks Bel Air, and there is a large seating area with beige sofas and a fire pit.

Beyoncé's walk-in wardrobe

Beyonce often shares a look inside her walk-in wardrobe as she gets ready for red carpet events. It's decorated with wooden floors and cream walls and wardrobes, with an enormous floor-to-ceiling mirror framed with warm light bulbs.

There's also a cream sofa in the room.

The room has floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which are operated at the touch of a button. And apparently Beyonce has enough shoes to last a lifetime.

Beyoncé's kitchen

Beyonce showed a tiny glimpse inside the family kitchen when she posted a photo of herself after arranging a bunch of flowers. It has dark wooden floors (which run throughout the property), and large patio doors with white frames leading out onto the terrace.

Beyoncé's driveway

Beyonce and Jay Z have an endless driveway made of natural limestone. The main building features floor-to-ceiling glass windows across the entire ground floor.

Beyoncé's balcony

The couple have their own terrace, with white wooden decking and railing. It overlooks the grounds of their property, including their four outdoor swimming pools.

Beyoncé's basketball court

Beyonce and Jay Z have their very own basketball court. It has a navy and white colour scheme, with floodlights for when the sun goes down.

