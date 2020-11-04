WATCH: Beyonce's £384k childhood home is just like everyone else's It's worlds away from the £71million mansion she now shares with Jay Z

Beyonce might now live in a £71million mansion with her husband Jay Z, but before she found fame, the star resided at her more humble family home in Houston, Texas.

The Riverside Terrace home, which actually featured in the singer's early home videos, went up for sale in 2018 for £384,000, and professional photographs released by the estate agency, The Upshaw Group, gave fans a full tour of the property.

More recently, a viral TikTok video showing the homes of celebrities before and after fame has unveiled the home.

WATCH: Beyonce's childhood home unveiled

It features a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms with two bath tubs, spread across three floors after the loft was converted.

The master suite comes with its very own elevated platform, which the Knowles family are believed to have used for wardrobe space, but when the home went on the market in 2018, it was where the bed was positioned.

Beyonce's current dressing room

The third floor – previously the loft – has been transformed into a home office space, accessed via a spiral staircase from the master bedroom.

Beyonce and the Knowles family lived at the home from 1982, when they purchased it, until Beyonce was five.

Décor in the home followed a clean white colour scheme, with wooden accents seen in the glossy floorboards, wainscoting and window frames, and furniture including the frames of the sofas and armchairs in the living room, and the four-poster bed in the main bedroom.

Beyonce's basketball court

Fast-forward to August 2017, and Beyonce is now the owner of a home that marked the highest-selling transaction of the year in LA, at £71million. It spans 1.88 acres and includes eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a 15-car garage, staff quarters, a home cinema, four pools and a basketball court.

The Lemonade hitmaker and Jay Z share the property with their children Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi.

