Kylie Jenner's $36.5million Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles looks rather like a five-star luxury resort, complete with a picturesque pool and its own tennis court – and Kylie isn't afraid to show it off on her social media channels. On Sunday, she filmed inside one of her luxury marble bathrooms for Instagram Stories but fans couldn't help but notice the disappointing water pressure.

In the video clip, followers could see the peach coloured marble walls, glass shower screen and black fixtures – but it was the relatively small shower head and flow of water that grabbed everyone's attention.

One fan took to Twitter to say: "Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure..." and the tweet received over 1.1million likes and a slew of comments.

Others joined in to mock the shocking water pressure, with one writing: "I loved the walls and how big it was but the pressure was NOT it. And I would prefer a different shower head... like I need more water lol" and another said: "Imagine being rich and having such terrible water pressure."

However, others were quick to point out that they believe Kylie has a controller to change the water pressure and this is simply on low. Some also noted that this is a standard problem in this area of America – and that it is normal to have water pressure like this.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star has also shown off another bathroom in her jaw-dropping property – and it is so luxurious it could rival a spa, with a free-standing bathtub, a huge walk-in shower cubicle and a double sink area where she keeps her own Kylie Cosmetics products, of course.

