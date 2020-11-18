Kylie Jenner's Christmas tree belongs in The Grinch's Whoville The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed her decorations

Kylie Jenner has unveiled her incredible Christmas tree for 2020, and it's so big it genuinely belongs in The Grinch village, Whoville.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the snap from her private home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, where she has set up her tree in the courtyard, next to a lift and a fire pit which sits in front of an entrance to the dining room.

In keeping with the minimalist aesthetic the Kardashians have long been associated with, Kylie has decorated the tree with simple string fairy lights, while she has also had the same style of lights installed to hang in rows from the ceiling above. The result is a whimsical mood that, fittingly considering Kylie's latest Grinch-inspired make-up line, is certainly Cindy Lou Who-approved.

Kylie captioned the image, "Dinner @ mine?"

Her mother Kris Jenner replied, "Ummm yes please!" while her sister Khloe commented, "Coming!!!!"

Kylie has owned several incredible properties over the years, and the 23-year-old moved into her new abode, reported to be worth £29million, during the initial coronavirus lockdown period in May 2020.

The resort compound boasts a mammoth seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema as well as an outdoor projection screen. The estate also has two separate guest apartments for friends and family to stay in when they visit.

So far, Kylie appears to be the only Kardashian who has taken to decorating for Christmas early. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall are yet to unveil their trees, but if Kylie's is anything to go by, we're expecting big things.

