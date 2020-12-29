Kylie Jenner's daughter's bedroom is every little girl's dream! Earlier this week, the beauty mogul gave fans a glimpse into her gorgeous Holmby Hills property during a Q&A on Instagram, shining a spotlight on one of her daughter's milestone moments.

When asked by fans to share her cutest photo with Stormi, Kylie obliged with an adorable snap of the pair cuddling in Stormi's bedroom on the day she got "her big girl bed".

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned her post with a teary-eyed emoji, no doubt reflecting on the bittersweet day.

The mother-daughter duo posed on a giant pink armchair that was positioned at the end of Stormi's four-poster bed. Another cream armchair could be seen in one corner of the room, next to a green tassel bag filled with toys.

Stormi's ultra-girly bedroom has a pink and white theme, featuring heart-themed wallpaper and crisp white bedsheets.

Kylie shared the milestone moment with her fans

It wasn't the first time the 23-year-old has shared a glimpse into her daughter's bedroom. Last week, Kylie posted a photo of the toddler playing with her dad Travis Scott. And it looks like Stormi will never be short of entertainment!

Her room also boasts a miniature slide, a tepee tent and a shopping trolley, as well as a bookshelf filled with books and Disney dolls. Dainty butterflies adorn the walls.

Stormi playing with her dad in her pink and white-themed bedroom

Kylie and Stormi had previously lived at Kylie's mother Kris Jenner's mansion in Hidden Hills before they moved into their new home. Kylie's property also features an incredible swimming pool, a home gym and a huge cinema room.

The businesswoman has previously opened up about her relationship with her daughter in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, admitting that she always counts her blessings. "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too," said Kylie.

Another look into Stormi's girly room

"I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don't look!'"

