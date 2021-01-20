Kris Jenner's homes with boyfriend Corey Gamble are another world – see inside The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star owns four epic properties

Kris Jenner sold her main home in the Hidden Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles for £11.3million ($15million) in August 2020, but she also owns four additional houses: three condos in Calabasas and a £9million mansion in La Quinta, California. She previously owned the iconic Kardashian family home, too, but it was recently revealed that her son, Rob had moved into the property when he showed off the home's Christmas transformation for his daughter, Dream.

It's not known exactly where Kris has been staying since she sold her primary residence, but she has shared several photos inside each property over the years. Take a look.

Kris Jenner's bedroom

Kris unveiled her bedroom when she was joined by designer Diane Von Furstenberg. Like much of the rest of her homes, it follows a muted cream and white colour scheme, with a low-rise bed and cashmere covers.

Kris Jenner's living room

At Christmas, Kris photographed each member of the family as they posed with their presents. Behind her grandson Mason, she inadvertently showed that her lounge is decorated with a muted cream and black colour scheme, while furniture includes cream and white sofas and armchairs, and a black grand piano. There is also an open log fireplace, backed with herringbone wood.

Kris' living room appears to be open-plan as part of the ground floor, as seen when she posed in the hallway. The lounge has a large cream rug on top of wooden flooring.

Kris Jenner's hallway

Kris' hallway has double height ceilings, with a stainless steel console table and a wooden seat at one side. The stairs are wooden with a matching bannister.

Kris Jenner's office

Kris shared a selfie in her office and showed that it is fitted with high shine black cupboards with silver frames and handles. She has various awards and family photographs on display.

Kris Jenner's kitchen

Kris revealed her kitchen in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It is fitted with cream cupboards and grey marble worktops, and there is a black dining table where Kris was filmed.

Kris has also shared a photo in what seems to be a kitchen of another of her homes. This one is decorated with black cupboards and walls, while pink kitchenware adds a pop of colour.

