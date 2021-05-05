Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's new homes cost 51x average LA house Kris and Khloe have bought new houses in the Hidden Hills

The Hidden Hills is an exclusive area of LA that is frequented by the Kardashian-Jenner clan and now Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have invested further in the local property market, purchasing two mammoth homes side by side.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the total cost of this acquisition in the San Fernando Valley was a whopping $37million. They confirmed that Khloe's estate was $17million and Kris' larger property was sold for $20million.

According to the LA Times, the average LA house price is around $715,000 – making their joint venture 51 times more expensive than an average home.

Both of the mansions are currently under construction, and it is unclear when the mother-daughter duo will be able to move into their new properties, where nearby neighbours include Jeffree Star and French Montana.

Both Kris and Khloe have already made big moves in the real estate world with the former parting with her existing Hidden Hills home for $15 million and the latter selling her amazing Calabasas mansion for a dazzling $15.5million.

Kris Jenner has just splashed $20million on a new home

Despite the buildings being nowhere near completion, we can already guess that the interiors of both of these homes will be extra! Fans can expect to see high ceilings, open-plan living areas and ultra-luxe bedrooms. Plus, no Kardashian-Jenner pad would be complete without a hotel-worthy pool - and aerial photos show there is plenty of outdoor space.

We can't wait to see what Khloe does with the interiors

Kris Jenner appears to be fond of monochrome and muted interiors with her former home and current Palm Springs holiday residence both having a chic colour palette.

Khloe, too, has a liking for modern and pared-back décor, but one place we can be sure there will be a pop of colour is in her daughter True's bedroom, as she has previously shown off her bright and beautiful haven.

