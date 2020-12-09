Hannah Hargrave
Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian blew fans out of the water when she skateboarded in a swimsuit for an Instagram snap and in the process showcased the incredible family pool
Kourtney Kardashian combined soaking up that sun with some fun exercise recently when she shared a photo of herself skateboarding in a swimsuit.
The POOSH founder looked sensational in a lime-green one-piece, but her backdrop in the Instagram picture was equally as breathtaking.
MORE: Inside Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs holiday home
Kourtney was skating past the swimming pool at her mum Kris Jenner's luxury Palm Springs mansion, and to say it was show-stopping would be an understatement.
WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason decorates garden at their home - and you have to see it
The family matriarch's expansive infinity pool looked like it belonged at a pricey resort as the clear water sparkled in the Californian sunshine.
Mountains and a golf course could be seen in the background, and the pool could not have looked more inviting.
The enormous water feature is just one of the many assets the $12million desert home boasts.
MORE: The Kardashian homes which could be luxury hotels
SEE: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's incredible mansion in LA
Kourtney was staying at her mother Kris Jenner's home
The ultra-modern pad has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, which means there is more than enough room for Kris and her daughters, including Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner too.
In fact, they all got together at the incredible home for an impressive spread at Thanksgiving.
The first time Khloe saw the house on an episode of their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she was blown away: ”I knew my mom bought a gorgeous house in Palm Springs – I don't think I imagined just how spectacular. It's breathtaking."
RELATED: Rob Kardashian looks unrecognisable with blonde buzz cut - and looks just like nephew Reign
MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign sparks reaction with new haircut
The pool is also gorgeous at sunset
All of the Kardashian-Jenner family have impressive homes, but Kris insists there is no competition between them.
"There's zero rivalry when it comes to houses," Kris told Architectural Digest. "We're very fortunate to live in close proximity, and we all enjoy each other’s homes. I’m incredibly proud that the kids have discovered their own identities and passions."
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.