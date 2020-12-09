Kourtney Kardashian skateboards in a swimsuit - and the family's luxury pool is out of this world The Kardashian-Jenner's property portfolio is astounding

Kourtney Kardashian combined soaking up that sun with some fun exercise recently when she shared a photo of herself skateboarding in a swimsuit.

The POOSH founder looked sensational in a lime-green one-piece, but her backdrop in the Instagram picture was equally as breathtaking.

MORE: Inside Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs holiday home

Kourtney was skating past the swimming pool at her mum Kris Jenner's luxury Palm Springs mansion, and to say it was show-stopping would be an understatement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason decorates garden at their home - and you have to see it

The family matriarch's expansive infinity pool looked like it belonged at a pricey resort as the clear water sparkled in the Californian sunshine.

Mountains and a golf course could be seen in the background, and the pool could not have looked more inviting.

The enormous water feature is just one of the many assets the $12million desert home boasts.

MORE: The Kardashian homes which could be luxury hotels

SEE: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's incredible mansion in LA

Kourtney was staying at her mother Kris Jenner's home

The ultra-modern pad has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, which means there is more than enough room for Kris and her daughters, including Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner too.

In fact, they all got together at the incredible home for an impressive spread at Thanksgiving.

The first time Khloe saw the house on an episode of their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she was blown away: ”I knew my mom bought a gorgeous house in Palm Springs – I don't think I imagined just how spectacular. It's breathtaking."

RELATED: Rob Kardashian looks unrecognisable with blonde buzz cut - and looks just like nephew Reign

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign sparks reaction with new haircut

The pool is also gorgeous at sunset

All of the Kardashian-Jenner family have impressive homes, but Kris insists there is no competition between them.

"There's zero rivalry when it comes to houses," Kris told Architectural Digest. "We're very fortunate to live in close proximity, and we all enjoy each other’s homes. I’m incredibly proud that the kids have discovered their own identities and passions."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.