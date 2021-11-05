Kris Jenner's insane fridge is out of this world – photos The KUWTK star has an incredible selection of ice cream

The Kardashian family have long been the source of home inspiration, but we still couldn't quite believe our eyes when we saw Kris Jenner's epic fridge and freezer.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 66, made her followers green with envy when she shared pictures of her ultra-organised food on Thursday. The first snap, posted to her Instagram Stories, shows a freezer dedicated entirely to ice cream – the top shelf had mini pots on rotating lazy susans while the regular tubs were neatly lined up on the bottom shelf.

Kris had plenty of flavours to choose from, including vanilla, strawberry, dulce de leche, and chocolate. But if she was after something a little more fruity, there were also several icy lollies stashed in containers. Wow!

She simply wrote: "Yep," on the snap, which was followed by a photo of a healthy vegetable-packed fridge. Enough to feed a small army, the all-green foods included avocado, asparagus, courgette, broccoli, lettuce and melons.

Kris has a freezer dedicated to ice cream

The photos could have been taken in any one of Kris' jaw-dropping properties that she shares with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The momager owns three condos in Calabasas and a £9million mansion in La Quinta, California. She previously owned the iconic Kardashian family home located in Hidden Hills, California, too. Kris purchased the mansion back in 2010 for $4 million, but she sold it in December 2020 and got emotional when it came to saying goodbye.

Inside the TV star's vegetable fridge

During the final season of KUWTK, she said: "I know all the little nooks and crannies. I know all the little noises. I know every creak on the steps. The black-and-white checkered floors, the white countertops, and the La Cornue stove. I know how the door opens and closes in the middle of the night. And this is my home base. I feel good here."

Kris has also recently purchased a mansion next door to her daughter Khloe Kardashian. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the total cost of this acquisition in the San Fernando Valley was a whopping $37million, with Khloe's estate costing $17million and Kris' larger property worth $20million.

It is not known whether the mother-daughter have moved into their new properties yet, where nearby neighbours include Jeffree Star and French Montana.

