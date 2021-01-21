Prince Harry and William's cousin Lady Kitty Spencer's £19million home is astonishing She lives in central London with her fiancé Michael Lewis

Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin Lady Kitty Spencer lives in a jaw-dropping home in London with her fiancé, Michael Lewis. As per Tatler, it is believed to be worth £19million, and Kitty recently told the Evening Standard that the interior design was her "most indulgent purchase".

"It was very important to me that my house was a home, somewhere I wanted to come back to at the end of the day, and somewhere that reflects who I am," she explained. "I became totally absorbed in the process, from the fabrics to the joinery. I can’t imagine that it’s something I’ll ever regret putting money into. After spending the majority of 2020 at home, I appreciate the space I’ve created now more than ever."

Kitty, who is also Princess Diana's niece and the daughter of Earl Charles Spencer, rarely shares much of her property with the public, but what she has unveiled so far has left fans speechless. Take a look…

MORE: Inside Princess Diana's stunning private home at Kensington Palace

The living room

Kitty revealed a glimpse of her living room as she showed her support for the anti-slavery movement. It has gold baroque print wallpaper, a white radiator cover, and a green, white and blue painting on the wall. There is also a set of cream, gold and pink curtains.

SEE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new £11.2million house revealed - see inside

RELATED: A tour of Prince William and Kate Middleton's incredible country home Anmer Hall

Another photo taken in the room showed bold patterned furnishings including a geometric-print sofa, a baroque armchair and floral wallpaper.

The bathroom

In February, Kitty unveiled a look inside her bathroom. It features a white marble sink unit with cream walls and intricate gold paintings. There is a large white sash window, and a painting of her pet dog on the ledge.

Kitty shared another angle of the bathroom when she showed off her new Bvlgari jewellery. It showcases a sparkling silver chandelier, a frosted glass door, and the walls are also white marble, matching her sink unit.

The kitchen

Kitty inadvertently unveiled her kitchen when she posted a video of herself cooking in the space. It has grey marble worktops and walls, and wooden cupboards with silver handles.

GALLERY: The most jaw-dropping royal kitchens of all time

The dining room

Kitty previously posted a video of her birthday celebrations inside her dining room. It has wooden floors and sash windows with white frames, as seen throughout the home. There are wooden dining chairs with striped cushions, and gold blinds at one window.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's temporary LA home

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.