Prince William and Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor's home might surprise you Amelia debuted a space with a particularly vibrant design

Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin Lady Amelia Windsor lives in Notting Hill in a flat with her sister Marina, while the siblings also have their family home in Cambridge, where they stayed during the first coronavirus lockdown period.

Amelia has shared several photos from the properties on social media since the pandemic began, and two new snaps have unveiled a dining area that is much bolder than we've seen from most royal residences.

Amelia took to Instagram Stories with the images, showing a circular dining table dressed in a vibrant pink and red floral tablecloth and lined with white dining chairs.

Lady Amelia Windsor's dining table

The focal point, though, is a purple butterfly print placemat, which Amelia credited to designer Bell Hutley, who crafts handmade pieces that "tell stories through art inspired interiors, celebrating nature, children's literature and folklore".

Amelia's exact purchase is currently unavailable on site, but the label offers a whole host of other unique placemats for £25 each.

Lady Amelia Windsor shared a second photo from the dining area

The second image offered a look at a different angle of the room, showing rustic grey wooden floorboards and white walls, as well as a rattan hamper basket set on the floor alongside a silver metallic bin.

The vivid design of the dining room is not an exception to the rest of Amelia's home (nor her family house), either.

From a kitchen with hand painted plates mounted upon the walls to various abstract paintings in one of the living rooms, both properties exude a retro feel. In an interview with House & Garden, Amelia explained this was a reflection of her affinity for collectables. "We have things that we've collected over the years and beautiful trinkets alongside treasures which I've found in Portobello and Golbourne markets," she said.

She went on to reveal her favourite spot in her London home: "The sitting room is my favourite part of the flat by far. Whenever I'm at home, you'll find me there listening to Radio 4 or 6 music with a cup of coffee."

