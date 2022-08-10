Prince Harry's annoying habit that kept Prince William 'up all night' The royal brothers lived together in their twenties

Anyone with brothers or sisters can vouch that living with your siblings can get heated at the best of times, particularly for royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, who shared a flat together in their twenties.

The pair grew up together, so it only made sense the duo took advantage of their close relationship in early adulthood, choosing to rent together while training for their helicopter licenses. In 2009, William, then 27, and Harry, 24, rented a cottage while training at the Defence Helicopter Flying School near RAF Shropshire.

Yet it wasn't always plain sailing for the sons of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who gave royal fans an insight into their "first and last time living together" in a televised interview with the BBC back in 2009.

In the interview, William revealed his younger brother's irritating condition that affected his own sleeping habits. "He snores a lot too. He keeps me up all night," said Prince William, to which Harry jokingly replied: "Well done, they'll think we're sharing a bed."

Prince William said Prince Harry's snoring kept him "up all night"

"No, we're not sharing - it's very important we say that!" the future King clarified.

Occasional snoring is a natural and normal occurrence and isn’t usually a serious problem. Though it can certainly cause a nuisance for your roommate - we sympathise with you, Prince William!

Harry's snoring wasn't the only thing William disliked about living with his younger brother. The Duke also teased his brother's living habits.

"Harry does the washing up, but then he leaves most of it in the sink and then I come back in the morning and I have to wash it up. I do a fair bit of tidying up after him," said the Duke. "Lies!" replied Harry.

"Bearing in mind I cook - I feed him every day - I think he's done very well," said Prince William.

Prince William said he cooked for his younger brother

It's not the first time Prince William has given an insight into his home cooking. Talking about his uni days at St Andrew's, the royal previously said before he married Kate Middleton, he tried to impress her with extravagant meals.

"I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation… so I was quite glad she was there at the time."

The prince then insisted their fellow flatmates were used to "things catching on fire" whilst he was in the kitchen. Hilarious!

