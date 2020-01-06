Lady Kitty Spencer, 29, reportedly engaged to fashion tycoon, Michael Lewis, 60 The couple went public with their relationship in May

Congratulations are in order for Lady Kitty Spencer, who is reportedly engaged to her partner Michael Lewis. Princess Diana's 29-year-old niece confirmed her relationship with the 60-year-old fashion tycoon in May, and according to MailOnline, he popped the question shortly before Christmas.

Lady Kitty is yet to confirm the news, and has stayed quiet on social media following the speculation. Her last Instagram post showed the first sunset of the New Year in Cape Town, where she has spent the Christmas period visiting her family; Kitty and her siblings Eliza, Amelia and Louis moved to Constantia with their mother Victoria Lockwood after her separation from Earl Spencer in 1995.

Lady Kitty Spencer is reportedly engaged to Michael Lewis

South African-born Michael is reportedly worth £80million and is a divorced father of three grown-up children. He is a director of the retailer Foschini Ltd, and also founded an Israeli biotech company. Rumours of his romance with Kitty first emerged in August 2018, however the pair managed to keep their relationship under wraps until the following May, when they were pictured leaving a hotel together in New York. They were later seen on a holiday in St Tropez together in August, where they were pictured hand-in-hand on the beach.

Lady Kitty was previously in a four-year relationship property magnate Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, 48. After their romance ended in 2017, Niccolo went on to date Liz Hurley. Prior to her relationship with Niccolo, Prince William's cousin dated English cricketer Nick Compton.

Lady Kitty Spencer is the daughter of Earl Spencer and his ex-wife Victoria Lockwood

On the topic of her love life, Kitty previously told Harper's Bazaar she is still friends with her exes. "I've been really lucky," she added. "I've always had really lovely, straightforward boyfriends. Whenever anything exciting happens in my life, or sad, the serious boyfriends I've had will be the first to get in touch and the first to be supportive."

