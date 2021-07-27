Inside Lady Kitty Spencer's insane Italian wedding venue

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, married her businessman beau Michael Lewis last Saturday, in a lavish ceremony that took place in Italy.

The wedding looked absolutely out of this world, with a star-studded guest list, six different wedding dresses, luxury gift bags, fireworks and more.

RELATED: Inside Kitty Spencer's three-day Italian wedding - dresses, guests and more

However, nothing could have prepared us for the spectacular venue, known as the Villa Aldo Brandini, located in the Frascati area of Rome.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Guests arrive for Lady Kitty Spencer's stunning wedding in Rome

The surroundings of the villa were decorated with beautiful bouquets of pink and white flowers for the special day, some in stone vases while others adorned the steel balconies.

MORE: Did you spot Lady Kitty Spencer's unusual wedding cake?

The building itself is a famous example of the Italian Baroque style, a period in Italian history that spanned from the late 16th century to the early 18th century.

Villa Aldo Brandini was the perfect backdrop for the couple's elaborate wedding

It is an opulent style of architecture, and was the perfect backdrop for Kitty's elaborate wedding to Michael.

Set on a hill covered with trees, it is believed that you can see the famous dome of St Peters from the villa, and we bet that the guests soaked up all the views that the venue had to offer.

Kitty Spencer shared a sweet picture from the day on her Instagram

The inside is just as breathtakingly beautiful, and some of Kitty's friends shared photographs of the indoor settings on social media.

It looked as if the couple went for a gold theme, with matching place cards and napkins laid on top of gold, embellished plates.

Lady Kitty Spencer looked stunning in her Dolce and Gabbana wedding dress

In another photo originally shared by Dolce and Gabbana, who designed Kitty's iconic wedding dress, Princess Diana's niece could be seen standing in one of the grand rooms, filled with ornate gold furniture.

The walls were covered in stunning paintings and a large chandelier hung from the ceiling, how incredible!

Kitty has a huge love for Italian culture, and it was clear to see this embedded throughout her special day.

DISCOVER: Lady Kitty Spencer's heartfelt inspiration behind six wedding dresses revealed