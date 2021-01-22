Alice Beer's home is the dream farmhouse escape – see inside The This Morning star lives in Wiltshire with her husband and two daughters

Alice Beer lives in Wiltshire with her husband Paul Pascoe and their two daughters, Phoebe and Dora. The This Morning star has made several appearances from the property during the pandemic, while she also gives fans a look inside on her social media accounts. It's a converted farmhouse which Alice and Paul have updated with modern touches such as metallic printed wallpaper and lavish furniture. See inside...

Alice Beer's living room

Alice gave a full look at her sitting room as she relaxed on the weekend. It features grey walls, cream floors, a large fireplace, and brown leather sofas with a matching foot stool. There is also a vibrant red and grey patterned rug on the floor.

Alice also appears to have a second living room which she more recently revealed on an episode of This Morning. It is decorated with dark purple and silver metallic floral wallpaper, while furniture includes a large navy sofa.

Alice Beer's kitchen

Alice's kitchen is a reflection of the home's heritage, with vintage cream wooden cupboards and a traditional AGA oven. She has also invested in Le Creuset kitchenware, including orange pots as seen on a shelf in the background.

Another of Alice's appearances showed that the kitchen and dining room are open-plan with a peninsula island as a divider. Striped yellow wallpaper and framed photographs in varying sizes add to the cosy farmhouse feel.

Alice Beer's home office

Alice most often appears from her home office, where she has dressed a table in a pink tablecloth, and keeps a green desk lamp and two flower plots on show. There is also a landscape photograph of the countryside mounted on one wall.

Alice Beer's hallway

Alice's hallway is decorated in more floral wallpaper, and has khaki floral curtains that drape along the floor. It is fitted with cream carpets that lend a warm note to the otherwise rustic home design.

Alice Beer's garden

During the summer, Alice had set up a gazebo in her garden. In the background, a small patio area is seen with various flower beds, while the back of her home is covered in climber plants.

Alice Beer's daughter's bedroom

Alice inadvertently showed off one of her daughter's bedrooms as she jokily chucked satsumas at her in bed. It's decorated with cobalt blue walls, and has a bed with a coordinating blue headboard and a fluffy brown throw. There is a cream dresser at one side, and a selection of wooden shelves at the other.

