Princess Diana's fans stunned by resemblance to mother in home portrait Earl Charles Spencer has the photo framed at Althorp House

Princess Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer has shared an image of a portrait of the siblings' mother, Frances Shand Kydd, on display at their childhood home, Althorp House, and Charles' followers couldn't quite get over how similar the Princess of Wales and Frances look.

SEE: Princess Diana's incredible childhood home will blow your mind - see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's brother unveils gorgeous garden at Althorp House

Charles took to Instagram with the photo and captioned it: "My mother – on this, her 85th birthday. She was born in Sandringham, Norfolk, on the very same day that King George V died – in the same parish. She died 3 days after the 50th anniversary of her marriage to my father. This portrait is to be found in the Library at @althorpehouse."

RELATED: Princess Diana's surprising £50k London flat revealed

MORE: Inside Princess Diana's bedrooms: everywhere she stayed from childhood

A portrait of Frances Shand Kydd on display at Althorp House

Several fans commented on the image to say how much it looked like Diana. One wrote: "Beautiful, I can see where Diana got her stunning looks from." Another added: "Who Princess Diana inherited her fine boned beauty from, you can see the resemblance. Gorgeous lady," and a third concurred: "Such a beauty… Very resembled to Diana."

The image is clearly of high sentimental value to Charles, and is framed in a gold rococo style mirror.

Earl Charles Spencer has a photo of Princess Diana on his desk

Elsewhere, the Earl has more framed family photographs on display in the home, including one of his sister Princess Diana on his desk, as seen in a photo taken of him in the Library in 1990.

The Picture Gallery at Althorp House

There is also an entire Picture Gallery, which is reported to be 115 feet long, featuring a selection of artwork in 'Sunderland Frames' – fine, scalloped designs which the 2nd Earl of Sunderland had made in Italy and Spain.

Princess Diana lived at the home in Northamptonshire until she married Prince Charles in 1981. The property was previously owned by the siblings' father, Earl John Spencer, before Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, took over. It has a total of 90 rooms inside and covers 550 acres of land.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.