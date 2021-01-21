Pooch Perfect host Sheridan Smith moved into her Essex home with her husband Jamie Horn and their son Billy just before Christmas – and the star has given us a few glimpses of her new residence since.

At Christmas time, the actress enlisted the help of @flowersbyeg and @velvet_lifestyle to give her home a festive makeover. Here, her followers could see her house's double-fronted entrance with statement black doors and black framework which had been luxuriously decorated with wreaths and garlands.

The double-heighted ceilings could be observed through the windows, along with traditional wooden beams and a beautiful chandelier.

Sheridan Smith's new house has a very modern exterior

Inside, the country and modern fusion continues as the star filmed her huge brickwork fireplace, suitably glitzed for Christmas, and the property's signature wooden beams could also be seen. Sheridan has given the space a contemporary stamp though, with accessories like a statement gold lamp.

Appearing on This Morning, ahead of the show's launch, Sheridan showed off another part of her brand new Essex home.

Sheridan showed off her chic hallway during a television interview

As she was chatting away to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, viewers could see inside the hall of her luxury home. The star sat on a rustic wooden chair and behind her, two matching wooden doors could be seen. The hallway walls are kept plain white and there is a plush grey carpet on the floor, adding to the house's chic feel.

The actress filmed in her former home for ITV

Sheridan's former home was equally minimalist, and fans were able to see it in full during ITV's short drama series, Isolation Stories, when Sheridan invited the cameras into her home.

