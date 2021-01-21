Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's living room is cosier than ever in new video The Countess joined a virtual call from the space

Sophie Wessex gave fans a look inside of her home with Prince Edward at Bagshot Park, on the eve of her 56th birthday this week. The Countess joined a virtual webinar with the London School of Economics, hosted by the university's Centre for Women, Peace and Security, from what appears to be one of the living rooms at the property, and it looked cosier than ever.

The space is decorated with printed cream wallpaper with cream wooden panelling, while there is a dark oak console table seen behind Sophie, where she keeps a stack of books and an animal ornament. On the wall, there is a painting of two birds mounted in a bronze frame, and a floor lamp with a cream shade in the corner makes for a warm atmosphere.

The Countess of Wessex joined the London School of Economics webinar from her home

Sophie contributed to the panel discussion as part of her work on the Women, Peace and Security agenda and the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative. After hearing the stories of survivors of sexual violence, Sophie said: "When you have tears dripping off your chin – you can't help but weep with them. I've gone to some very dark places internally, but I am not living it."

Sophie Wessex previously unveiled the room in July 2020

This is just the second time Sophie has appeared from the room. In July 2020, she joined a call alongside four eye health professionals from the same spot. It offered a slightly different angle of the room, revealing more of the white wooden door and its glass panels.

Bagshot Park in Surrey

Sophie and Edward have also offered fans a look inside other areas of their home since the pandemic began and they have made various virtual appearances. Their kitchen is fitted with navy blue cupboards and glass panels and shelves, while what appears to be an office space is built with carved wooden walls and enormous double doors with brass handles.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have called Bagshot Park in Surrey their home for over 20 years, after moving in shortly after their royal wedding in 1999.

