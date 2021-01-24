Matt Baker's amazing home transformation revealed

Matt Baker lives on a farm in Hertfordshire with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children, Luke and Molly, and the Countryfile star often gets to work with some DIY.

He previously shared a look at the renovations he had been undertaking in the outdoor barn of the property, where he cares for an array of animals including sheep, chicken, dogs and donkeys.

WATCH: Matt Baker uses his barn to show off incredible talent

"Morning jobs done so far - dogs out - animals fed and knocked down a wall down in the old barn...how's your list going #thegoodlife #diy #farmlife #barn #qualitydadanddaughtertime #kickit," Matt captioned the video.

Dressed in a white and blue striped sleeveless T-shirt, cream dungarees and protective gloves, the TV star could be seen ripping down a wall made of wooden panels, while his daughter Molly filmed his progress. "Wow," she said, after her dad pulled part of the wall away from the beams overhead, before instructing him to "kick it."

Matt shared a video of his DIY work inside one of the barns on his Hertfordshire farm

Matt's caption prompted his followers to comment on their own achievements - or lack thereof! Nick Knowles joked: "Went to find breakfast - erm... that’s it!" and Nicki Chapman wrote: "All this already!! Impressive - still in bed." Meanwhile, his former The One Show co-host Alex Jones pointed out his unusual choice of outfit. "I love the outfit," she wrote, and Matt replied: "Practicool."

Many others were keen to know what Matt planned to do with the barn. "Gosh well done you converting the barn?" one asked, and a second similar enquired: "What plans do you have for the barn?"

During the coronavirus lockdown, it was revealed that Matt was using one of the barns on his farm as an art studio, where he produced an incredible painting of an owl. Matt captioned the beautiful picture: "Big Art in the Barn - used the kids' paper so it went very wrinkly! #art #barnowl #hobby #painting #craft #thanksforthepaperkids @rspb_love_nature @thewildlifetrusts." Regardless of how the DIY transformation turns out, we hope he shares the finished result!

