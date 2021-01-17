Matt Baker thrills fans with genius new kitchen hack The Countryfile star has a lovely home

Countryfile host Matt Baker impressed his Instagram followers at the weekend, when he demonstrated a clever but simple kitchen hack.

In a new video, the star sat at the kitchen counter in his country home with a beautiful glass decanter and a large plastic bottle of cooking oil in front of him.

Matt slowly poured the oil into the decanter as he said: "Morning all. Look at this for a brilliant idea."

He went on: "So we had an old decanter kicking around at the back of the cupboard and my dad came up with the genius idea of filling it with oil."

Matt Baker shares genius kitchen hack - and fans are impressed!

He held up the empty plastic bottle as he said: "It's far better than looking at that hideous thing on the side. Perfect, adds a bit of class to the kitchen."

The former Blue Peter presenter then showed the decanter filled with oil in its new pride of place, in front of a cake stand – lovely!

Matt shared the clever storage tip with his fans

He captioned the short clip: "If you’re looking for something fun to do with your cooking oil I’ve got it… this was my dad‘s idea, we’ve done for years and I wanted to pass it on... put those old decanters is to good use!"

Matt's fans were quick to express their approval, including some of his famous friends.

Jimmy's Farm star Jimmy Doherty commented: "Love it - unfortunately mine have all got whiskey in."

The star lives in a gorgeous farmhouse with his wife, Nicola, and their children

DIY S.O.S presenter Nick Knowles wrote: "I’m definitely doing that I’ve got four decanters and I’m not drinking at all through lock down - well you don’t on your own do you?"

Other fans shared that they would soon be copying the idea.

One commented: "Fantastic idea!! I’ve inherited my dad's but don’t drink and they are wasted in the China cabinet!! Thanks so much."

Another simply wrote: "Nice idea mate," while a third chimed in: "Once a Blue Peter presenter, always a Blue Peter presenter."

