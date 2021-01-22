Lucy Mecklenburgh’s new walk-in wardrobe is every girl’s dream – not to mention her shoe collection!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Having your very own walk-in wardrobe is something most women have dreamt about - and former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh is living out that dream IRL. The co-founder of Results Wellness Lifestyle, who is a new mum to son Roman Ravello with fiancé Ryan Thomas, took to Instagram today to reveal a peek into her very swish home – and show fans what her new walk-in wardrobe looks like.

In a series of stories shared to her Instagram, Lucy showcased her chic fitted light grey wardrobes, which boast a chic metal handle finish. Her walk-in wardrobe was made by Daval Furniture and “personally selected for [her] dressing room from the [brand’s] Langham collection”.

Lucy took to social media to show off her new closet

The star’s dazzling shoe and bag collection also made an appearance, as Lucy showed off the bespoke shoe storage rack, which was filled with glittering stilettos and pointed heels. We counted over 30 pairs, including one from YSL! Speaking about her dreamy new interior makeover, Lucy stated that was “obsessed with [her] new dressing room”. We would be, too!

Lucy's shoe collection is the stuff of dreams!

Aside from her fashion sense, Lucy is known for being a keen fitness lover, and co-founded her very own wellbeing app, Results Wellness Lifestyle, with celebrity personal trained Cecilia Harris.

