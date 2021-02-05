10 Disney-inspired bedrooms that prove dreams do come true Children's bedrooms have never looked so good

Lockdown has inspired many DIY home transformations – but how about creating something truly magical for your child's bedroom (or even your own)? It's not surprising #disneybedroom has over 4,000 posts on Instagram – we are officially obsessed with fairy tale interiors. The mattress brand OTTY have handpicked some of the most beautiful bedrooms crafted around our favourite Disney characters. Take a look…

1. Peter Pan

A replica of the room in Peter Pan, this space is sure to inspire an adventure or too! Create a feeling of a never-ending childhood with wooden toys and lanterns. Image: @davidons_homes

2. Mickey Mouse

Whilst the Disney universe has grown since his first appearance, the iconic Mickey Mouse is a firm favourite among all fans. This chic room shows that you can give a subtle nod to the cartoons without using bright colours. Image: @disneymom_jayme

3. Minnie Mouse

This pastel pink room with an elegant pink bed canopy, netted curtains, blush beanbag and Minnie Mouse duvet cover is to die for. Image: @perfectpinkhouse

4. Cinderella

Girlie and glamorous in equal measure – this princess room is pretty spectacular. The grand bed and matching bedside table are the crème de la crème of this space. Image: @kelseymichelle85

5. Toy Story

Who doesn't love Toy Story? This fun room is kitted out with all of the best merchandise, and, of course, there is plenty of storage for all of those toys! Image: @disney_at_home

6. The Lion King

Take a walk on the wild side with a bedroom inspired by The Lion King. A muted bedspread like this is a subtle way to do cartoon chic in your home. Plus, it looks like it's the perfect place to cosy up for a movie night. Image: @disney__time

7. 101 Dalmatians

A Disney classic that deserves a paw-fect bedroom – and we are totally head over heels for this monochrome 101 Dalmatians bedding. Image: @disneykayuk

8. Alice In Wonderland

If you're serious about story time, why not add a mural to the wall? This gorgeous Alice In Wonderland painting is a creative way to add personality to a room. Did you spot the teapot lamps and clock hanging from the bed frame? Image: @Bellwayhomes

9. Aladdin

Hanging drapes add a magical feel to this Aladdin-inspired bedroom, and the jewel tones are perfectly on-brand. Just imagine a night in here snuggled up to Jasmine's pet tiger… in the form of this cute pillow. Image: @disneylifestylers

10. Winnie The Pooh

This room takes Disney inspiration to a completely new level, with a bed made to look like a Winnie The Pooh book, statement wallpaper and even an adorable bear lamp. Image: @disneylifestylers

