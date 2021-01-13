Helen Skelton's sons' bedroom looks like a 'Cirque du Soleil' scene

Helen Skelton lives in Yorkshire with her rugby league player husband Richie Myler and their two sons Ernie, five, and Louis, three, and their sons' bedroom is one of the most epic children's spaces we've ever seen.

Helen took to Instagram with a photo showing that it has its very own climbing wall that has been designed to look like a tree with wooden hand holds, as well as black gymnastics rings fixed within the ceiling, where Ernie and Louis were seen playing.

SEE: Helen Skelton's home has to be seen to be believed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton shows off her gorgeous country home

She captioned it: "Fight club or cirque du soleil… Hoping for the latter #home #brothers #climbing #wrestling #indoorclimbingwall #gymnastics."

Helen Skelton's sons' bedroom

She went on to credit the companies responsible for each feature in the image, including lights from Iconic Lights, the climbing wall from Seagulls Life House, a wall hanging reading 'Ride the waves' from Small Stuff, and a shark mounted on the same wall from H&M Home.

MORE: Helen Skelton's living room before and after will blow your mind

RELATED: Helen Skelton stuns fans with bathroom transformation

Helen Skelton previously shared a close-up of the climbing wall

Unsurprisingly, Helen's fans were very impressed by what they saw. One wrote, "Is this their playroom? SO cool," to which Helen explained, "No, they share a bedroom. We don’t have room for a playroom so it's in there."

Another added, "Climbing wall for the boys. How cool is that," while a third wrote, "That climbing wall tree is so good."

Helen is best known for her role as a presenter on BBC Countryfile, but the star has recently stepped in to help host Steph's Packed Lunch in Steph McGovern's absence. Helen explained why: "Obviously, I'm not Steph," she said. "She is fine, but she is having to self-isolate. She's tested negative for coronavirus but she is following government guidelines and she will be back very soon."

She added: "We miss you, Steph. I hope we do you proud, I'll try not to break too many things."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.