14 wall art ideas that will transform your bare walls into a work of art Get inspiration to create your own gallery wall

Wall art is an easy way to transform any space into one that is full of personality, and a low-commitment way to update your room without completely redecorating. Whether you're looking to create a full gallery wall or just want some beautiful artwork to display in your home, we've rounded up some top inspiration to get you started.

If you've been trawling Pinterest for wall art inspiration, you've no doubt stumbled across this Andy Warhol print, which is a favourite of interiors influencers, and for good reason.

Andy Warhol All is Pretty framed print, £150, John Lewis & Partners

It may be some time until we can go on holiday again, but we can at least daydream about sunnier climes with photographic prints like this beach shot by Mambo at Fy.

Beach photo art print, from £14, iamfy.co

Make a sentimental addition to your gallery wall with this personalised metallic star map print, which depicts the location of the stars as seen from any location, date and time. Whether it's your wedding day or child's birthday, you'll love this reminder of any special occasion.

Spin Collective personalised metallic star map print, from £30, Not on the High Street

A mantra to live by, this Work Hard, Play Hard & Be Kind gold foil print is a daily reminder to be your best self.

Work Hard, Play Hard & Be Kind wall art, £59.50, Oliver Bonas

Incorporate botanical vibes into your décor with this set of three cheese plant floating frames, each encased in light wood-effect frames.

Set of 3 cheese plant floating frames, £35, Next

Etsy is full of unique wall art ideas, many of which you can buy the JPEG image for, so you can print in the best size for you and save cash while you're at it. This set of six safari prints would look cute in a nursery or children's room.

Set of 6 safari nursery prints, from £24.77, Etsy

You don't need to have an art collectors' budget to snap up a piece from an acclaimed artist; the National Gallery shop sells prints of famous paintings, such as Water Lily Pond by Claude Monet, available from £20.

Claude Monet Water Lily Pond print, from £20, National Gallery

Take some of the guesswork out of creating your own gallery wall with this set of seven frames in varying sizes, which can be used for photos and prints alike.

Gallery Perfect Photo Frames set of 7, £60, John Lewis & Partners

Create your own striking monochrome gallery wall with this set of 4 tonal framed prints that work perfectly together.

The Muse set of 4 framed gallery wall art prints, £179, Made.com

Lorraine Kelly has hung this "Let's Stay Home" framed typography print in her daughter Rosie's bedroom, and the words are particularly relevant during the coronavirus pandemic.

Let's Stay Home by Dantell framed typography, £132.99, Wayfair

Love music? These record shelves will help you to create a gallery wall dedicated to your favourite artists and albums, which you can change whenever you want.

Vinyl wall record shelf, £14, Etsy

Get inspiration for cocktail hour with this classic cocktails print, featuring recipes for everything from a Cosmopolitan to a Margarita.

Classic Cocktails print, from £19, Iamfy.co

Make your homeworking space more inspiring with this kitsch 'Go Get 'Em Tiger' A3 wall art from Oliver Bonas.

Go Get 'Em Tiger wall art, £45, Oliver Bonas

It can be hard choosing a selection of prints that work together, but Desenio has done the job for you with their gallery walls, such as this Wine & Roses gallery wall, which features six framed prints.

Wine & Roses gallery wall, £228.35, Desenio

