Alison Hammond's home has a very sentimental touch

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond lives in Birmingham with her son Aidan, and her house recently got a brand new sentimental touch in the form of a stunning handmade piece of art.

Alison took to her Instagram to show off her newest prized possession, which is a box frame spelling out Alison, mother, Aidan and son in Scrabble-esque squares.

The words are surrounded with wooden love hearts, and inside the black frame there is also glitter and flowers.

WATCH: Alison Hammond transformed her living room for this fun reason

The presenter clearly loved her new artwork as she added it to her Instagram Stories along with three love hearts for her 873k followers to see. She also tagged the brand @emmaginativeframes, who lovingly crafted this unique display. Maker Emma Harris explains on her own Instagram that these bespoke frames start from £30.

Mum-of-one Alison occasionally features her son Aidan on her social media, but the 15-year-old usually prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Former Big Brother star didn't reveal where her new addition will be hung, but we are sure she'll find somewhere fabulous inside her home.

Alison isn't afraid to let fans see inside her lovely house, and she has regularly broadcasted live from Birmingham for various This Morning segments.

During one appearance with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby she even picked up some interior design advice from pro stylist Kelly Hoppen on how to organise her open plan living room and kitchen area.

Her kitchen is ultra-modern with white worktops, integrated appliances and glossy cabinets. Alison's personality can clearly be seen in this space as there's a sign on the top of the cupboards which reads: "This kitchen is for laughing & dancing."

The outside of her property is just as beautiful as it underwent a huge transformation back in the summer of 2020, when Alison added artificial grass, a palm tree, and even a hot tub!

