Everything you need to know about This Morning host Alison Hammond's family The This Morning star is known for her down-to-earth fun persona

She's the daytime TV favourite who's been making us laugh for years interviewing some of Hollywood's biggest stars. Alison Hammond's one-to-one with Hugh Jackman still cracks us up to this day - remember when she fed him chocolates?!

Now Alison's career is on the rise once again, as she's bagged herself the Friday presenting slot on This Morning alongside the lovely Dermot O'Leary. But how much do you know about the loveable star?

Alison first shot to fame in 2002 in Big Brother and has remained on our screens ever since. We just can't get enough of her warm smile and that brilliant infectious laugh.

Here's all you need to know about Alison Hammond…

WATCH: Alison has a laugh making cookies with her son

Alison Hammond's son

Alison, 45, is mum to a teenage son, Aiden, 15. There is little known about her son but the teenager lives with his mum in Birmingham, Alison's hometown. Although the presenter usually keeps her son out of the spotlight, she previously shared a lovely family photo on holiday back in 2019.

Alison and her son Aiden

The former Celebs Go Dating star had gone away with her son and her godsons to Norfolk for a few days, and shared a lovely selfie of them all together on Instagram. She wrote: "Lovely memories being made in @darwinescapes this week with this lovely bunch. Hope you're all having lush times with your families this summer!!"

Alison posted this sweet family photo with her son and godsons last summer

In May, the mum-of-one posted a video on TikTok showing her dancing in the garden with her son. While bubbly Alison is typically energetic in her efforts, Aiden is considerably less keen – and the results are hilarious. "Aidan my son pretending not to enjoy this Tik Tok! He's loving it more than me," she joked.

The TV star has previously opened up about how she struggles to juggle her TV work while raising her son alone. Alison told The Mirror in 2018: "I'm concentrating on This Morning and being a parent. Trying to find that balance is hard, sometimes I don't get it completely right. I have got a 12-year-old son and I do want to be there for him. It's just trying to get that balance."

Does Alison Hammond have a partner?

Alison was briefly involved with Ben Kusi who she met on Celebs Go Dating earlier in 2020, but it's thought the star is now single.

Alison with Ben from Celebs Go Dating

In a previous interview with Woman's Own, she revealed: "I would love to get married. I’d love to walk down the aisle in a big, white dress and have the fairy-tale wedding. I love being in love; I am a different person when I am. My heart sings – it’s amazing."

As for what she looks for in a partner, Alison said the main qualities she looks for are that they are "kind, funny, driven and passionate for life", as well as wanting to be a part of her family with her son Aiden.

Who else is in Alison Hammond's family?

As well as having a teenage son, the TV star has a sister Saunra Page. Sadly, Alison and Saunra lost their mum to cancer in early 2020.

Taking to Instagram to share the devastating news, Alison posted a picture of her and her mum and captioned the post: "Today I dedicate Valentine’s Day to my beautiful, wonderful Mother Maria who passed away from liver and lung cancer. Yesterday my family and I celebrated her amazing life and laid her to rest in a beautiful ceremony she would have been proud of. Thank you mummy for giving me the strength to move forward in the knowledge that your ok and with God in Heaven now. I will always remember you and try and make you proud. I love you mum."

What is Alison Hammond best known for?

Alison has been a much-loved TV star since she first appeared on our screens in 2002 for the third series of Big Brother. Since leaving the Big Brother house, Alison has appeared on many reality TV shows such as Celebrity Fit Club, I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Strictly Come Dancing and searched for The One in Celebs Go Dating.

Alison starred in Big Brother in 2002

Now Alison has secured one of the best spots on the telly, hosting This Morning's Friday show and we can't wait to tune in!