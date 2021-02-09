7 of the best IKEA furniture hacks on Instagram

Rachel Avery
IKEA hacks 2021: 7 of the best furniture hacks and upcycle projects to leave you feeling inspired when it comes to DIY and home interiors.
DIY: a term which either instils fear or excitement. But nonetheless, one that’s been more frequently used since the coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to stay at home. Whether you’ve used lockdown to transform your house or you are planning some future renovations, we’ve rounded-up Instagram's most impressive IKEA hacks that will leave you feeling inspired.
IKEA sideboard upcycle
If we didn’t tell you that this beauty was from Ikea, you would never know. The owner has pulled out all of the stops by going for an on-trend pastel shade and also braving a geometric shape. We love it! Image: @laffsgaff
IKEA chest of drawers upcycle
This Ikea staple had already seen one makeover, but the new trend of wooden panels was too hard to resist. These lollipop-sized pieces have been carefully applied to create this incredible pattern. Image: @houseproject_36
IKEA under stairs storage hack
Bespoke storage solutions are all the rage at the moment, to ensure every last bit of available space is used to its full potential. Did you know that with multiple Ikea storage units, you can easily create your own? Stack them together to utilise that random area under the stairs. Image:@liesa_maier
IKEA bedside cabinet upcycle
These iconic Malm drawers from Ikea are a cheap and cheerful basic, but this clever homeowner has turned them into a stand-out piece. The bright teal paint adds wow-factor and the leather loop handles are the perfect finishing touch. Image: @lindsays_home
IKEA cabinet upcycle
Slimline cupboards are ideal in narrow hallways or small bedrooms where there is not a lot of space. It started life as a humble white cabinet and thanks to some masking tape and a splash of paint it is now a real focal point. Image: @lizzmakesthings
IKEA children's wardrobe hack
Small wardrobes for the little ones can often come with big price tags, but that's not a problem if you use your imagination. This clever DIY pro has simply added a rail to an Ikea shelving unit to create the perfect mini wardrobe. How cute! Image: @raisingmcnuggets
IKEA bookcase upcycle
This standard black bookcase looked perfectly fine but now it looks show-home ready. With a lick of paint and some chic panelled doors, it has been completely transformed. Image: @home.at.the.quarry
