7 of the best IKEA furniture hacks on Instagram Paint brushes at the ready!

DIY: a term which either instils fear or excitement. But nonetheless, one that’s been more frequently used since the coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to stay at home. Whether you’ve used lockdown to transform your house or you are planning some future renovations, we’ve rounded-up Instagram's most impressive IKEA hacks that will leave you feeling inspired.

IKEA sideboard upcycle

If we didn’t tell you that this beauty was from Ikea, you would never know. The owner has pulled out all of the stops by going for an on-trend pastel shade and also braving a geometric shape. We love it! Image: @laffsgaff

IKEA chest of drawers upcycle

This Ikea staple had already seen one makeover, but the new trend of wooden panels was too hard to resist. These lollipop-sized pieces have been carefully applied to create this incredible pattern. Image: @houseproject_36

IKEA under stairs storage hack

Bespoke storage solutions are all the rage at the moment, to ensure every last bit of available space is used to its full potential. Did you know that with multiple Ikea storage units, you can easily create your own? Stack them together to utilise that random area under the stairs. Image:@liesa_maier

IKEA bedside cabinet upcycle

These iconic Malm drawers from Ikea are a cheap and cheerful basic, but this clever homeowner has turned them into a stand-out piece. The bright teal paint adds wow-factor and the leather loop handles are the perfect finishing touch. Image: @lindsays_home

IKEA cabinet upcycle

Slimline cupboards are ideal in narrow hallways or small bedrooms where there is not a lot of space. It started life as a humble white cabinet and thanks to some masking tape and a splash of paint it is now a real focal point. Image: @lizzmakesthings

IKEA children's wardrobe hack

Small wardrobes for the little ones can often come with big price tags, but that's not a problem if you use your imagination. This clever DIY pro has simply added a rail to an Ikea shelving unit to create the perfect mini wardrobe. How cute! Image: @raisingmcnuggets

IKEA bookcase upcycle

This standard black bookcase looked perfectly fine but now it looks show-home ready. With a lick of paint and some chic panelled doors, it has been completely transformed. Image: @home.at.the.quarry

