How to make a balloon arch: 7 expert tips to create a colourful balloon garland for your home We consulted the experts on how to transform our home one balloon at a time...

If you're looking to have a little bit of fun at home, you can't go wrong with a balloon arch. These garland-esque creations have been super popular in recent years, no doubt due to the Kardashians and their lavish parties. And believe it or not, but they're not as tricky as they look. In fact, Stacey Solomon worked on a balloon arch for baby Rex's 1st birthday and it looked fantastic. If you're feeling creative, get inspired with these 7 expert tips from London-based balloon artists Blooming Bubbles, and scroll down for all the essentials you'll need.

Blooming Bubbles give their top tips for creating a DIY balloon arch

Tip 1: Be flexible

People often use the term balloon arch or garland - actually they don’t have to be an arch in the traditional sense. Balloons can cascade, climb up, bend around - shape possibilities are endless. Take a good look at your space and think about how you can best fill it.

Tip 2: Be creative with colour

Think about your colours. We are seeing a massive increase in the use of new colourways in muted and chalky tones. Don’t be afraid to experiment.

Tip 3: Go for unexpected colour combos

Don’t be afraid to mix and match - Both with colours and the number of balloon sculptures. It works really well to have a main piece with a matching stand alone - it just ties it all together so beautifully.

Tip 4: Plan before getting to work

Think about how you’re going to attach your balloon sculpture and more importantly how you are going to get it down (no one likes ruined paintwork).

Tip 5: Size matters

Play with balloon sizes. This is such an important step in creating a show stopper. Different sizes is where you create dimension and depth. Balloon sizes can range from 5 to 36inchs.

Tip 6: Allow plenty of time

Be realistic with timings. With air-filled balloons, you don’t have the same worries as helium-filled balloons that can struggle with temperature changes. Stick to air-filled and prep the day before the event.

Tip 7: And the big one...

And finally, we will let you in on a secret...double stuffing! Double stuffing different coloured balloon combinations is how you will achieve bespoke colours and finishes.

A balloon arch checklist

Balloons

Pastel balloons, £8.99, Amazon

A balloon pump

Balloon pump, £5.96, Amazon

Fishing line

Fishing line, £7.99, Amazon

Needles

Blunt needles, £3.99, Amazon

Scissors

All-purpose scissors, £7.78, Amazon

Adhesive hooks

Adhesive hooks, £9.99, Amazon

