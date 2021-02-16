Victoria Beckham debuts luxe living room at £19million Miami home with David Victoria and David have been staying in Miami while David works

Victoria and David Beckham have been staying at their home in Miami since Christmas, after they travelled there to spend New Year's Eve with their son Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz's family, and for David to work with his football team, Inter Miami. The couple have kept the property tightly under wraps, but a new photo shared by Victoria marked the first time that she has posed in the living room.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's £19million Miami home has its own helipad - see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham and son Cruz discover incredible new hobby during Miami trip

Victoria Beckham posed in the living room

Granted, it only offered fans a small glimpse of the space, showing a grey velvet sofa with a grey cotton cushion at one side. Wooden flooring is also seen in the corner. Victoria shared the photo as she promoted her eponymous fashion label's collaboration with Reebok and wrote: "A sunny Monday in one of my most-worn #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham pieces… It's the perfect cap #Veebok."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares rare video inside stunning Cotswolds home

According to the Observer, the couple bought the house for £19million, and it is located in the One Thousand Museum, a seven-star resort with 62 floors where only 100 tenants live.

Professional photographs have been released of several suites inside, and while it's not clear whether this one is owned by Victoria and David, it does provide a more in-depth look at a living area inside the residence.

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's incredible £31million London home

A living room at the One Thousand Museum in Miami

It showed a large sofa with zebra-print and black cushions, and palm-tree style lampshades made from white pampas grass. Each room boasts incredible views over Miami's beaches, with floor-to-ceiling windows spanning every wall, and other furniture includes several circular side tables, and curved leather armchairs.

Victoria and David Beckham's living room in the Cotswolds

Victoria and David also own a home in the Cotswolds, where they spent the majority of the pandemic before moving to Miami. Similarly to their USA home, the living room is furnished with a grey velvet sofa, while exposed brick walls reflect the rural location of the property.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.