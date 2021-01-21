Victoria and David Beckham's Cotswolds home set for big changes The Beckhams have submitted more planning permission

During the coronavirus pandemic, The Beckhams have spent a lot of time at their Cotswolds home – and now it is set to undergo big changes with the addition of a huge underground wine cellar!

It is reported by the Daily Mail that David and Victoria submitted plans originally for an 81sqm expansion of the underground space below their garage – but they have since upscaled their designs to make it a 117.5sqm room.

The vast space is estimated to be able to store around 7,000 bottles of wine! Clearly big fans of a tipple or two, their home in Holland Park, London also has a wine cellar in it.

This will not be the first major change to the property since The Beckhams purchased it for a cool £6million. It has been reported by money.co.uk that the extensive renovations the family have undertaken throughout the house and its grounds have doubled the value to £12million!

The family home has a luxury hot tub

The retreat now has an outdoor pool, hot tub, football pitch and massive lake, making it akin to a luxury hotel. Their Grade II listed property has appeared in a number of Instagram posts during the family's stay there, allowing fans to see its country chic interiors.

The property has rustic interiors in keeping with the country feel

Brooklyn Beckham has shown off the family's rustic open fire and Victoria has allowed her followers to see inside her incredible pantry!

Victoria has a well-stocked pantry at her country retreat

There have been reports that The Beckhams' neighbours were not happy with the addition of a lake to the land – but we are sure the wine cellar, tucked away underground, won't disturb the peace too much.

