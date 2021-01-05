Victoria Beckham's home looks chicer than ever in unseen photo by Romeo The Beckhams are staying at their second house in the Cotswolds

Romeo Beckham has shared a never-before-seen photo inside of Victoria and David Beckham's family home in the Cotswolds, after a fan asked him to share an "unseen pic of u".

Romeo chose a picture of himself in front of an incredible fireplace at the property, built with a traditional concrete frame and herringbone wood.

Romeo Beckham shared a photo inside of the home on Instagram

Fans were previously given a look at the feature when Romeo's brother Brooklyn posed in front of it for a snap taken by mum Victoria. It showed two leather benches with metal bases framing either side, as well as a selection of gold candelabras positioned alongside it. In keeping with the home's heritage as a farmhouse, the fireplace is an open log style, while ash from the fire both above and below add to the rustic aesthetic.

Brooklyn Beckham previously posed in front of the fireplace

The room itself has wooden flooring and a red tapestry rug. Romeo's photo also showed floor-to-ceiling windows with black frames and black floor-length curtains.

Romeo has been staying at the home for the majority of the coronavirus pandemic, along with his parents David and Victoria, and siblings Cruz and Harper. His elder brother Brooklyn, meanwhile, spent the start of the crisis at his fiancée Nicola Peltz's family home in New York, before returning to London where they are believed to have purchased their own property since.

The family's country retreat is located in the Chipping Norton area of the Cotswolds. It features incredible gardens including an outdoor pool, a plunge pool, a sauna, and a football pitch which was recently converted from tennis courts.

David and Victoria also own a home in Holland Park, London worth £31million. They have occasionally returned to the property during the COVID-19 pandemic for work and when Harper was attending her school. It boasts its own gym, wine cellar, and separate quarters for Brooklyn to stay in when he returns.

