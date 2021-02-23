We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Parents probably assume they already own every baby product under the sun – it can certainly seem that way when you're trying to leave the house.

But there are lots of genius baby and toddler products that mums and dads have likely never even heard of before. They may seem weird and wonderful at first sight but they're sure to become must-haves, especially since they won't break the bank.

From portable blackout blinds to thermometers and even buggy handwarmers, keep scrolling to see some of the best bargain baby products from Amazon you'll wish you knew about sooner…

Shower cap, £9.99, Amazon

Some children dread washing their hair, with common complaints being: 'Shampoo hurts my eyes' and: 'I don't like my face getting wet.' Enter this shower cap which is suitable for toddlers ages 6 months and over.

Tomee Tippee nappy disposal, £13.99, Amazon

Nappies are a huge part of raising kids, so it's worth investing in a disposal system you can rely on. The Tommee Tippee Twist and Click unit individually wraps each nappy and prevents odours, with an antibacterial multi-layer film killing 99 percent of germs.

The Gro Company colour-changing thermometer, £20, Amazon

How cool is this colour-changing digital thermometer and night light? It changes colour with the temperature of a room and a yellow glow gives you peace of mind it's a safe temperature for your child to sleep in.

Buggy handwarmers, £10.59, Amazon

Ditch the gloves with these cosy handwarmers - one less thing to remember to pack when you leave the house.

Nasal aspirator, £11.99, Amazon

Yes, there is such a thing as a snot-sucker - and it's not as unpleasant as it sounds. The nasal aspirator helps relieve congestion by placing the nozzle up your baby's nose and draining any excess mucus. It can also be used on ear wax.

Seat organiser, £12.99, Amazon

Whether you need the space to carry baby products or you want somewhere to organise your toddler's toys, this is a must-have. Plus, it's waterproof!

Stick-on blackout blind, £11.90, Amazon

Sleep is like gold dust to parents! Light is one of the culprits for poor sleep, but this stick-on black-out blind can encourage longer hours in bed whether you're at home or away.

Toilet training seat, £18.99, Amazon

Potty training could be a lot more exciting with this mini toilet, which comes complete with its own toilet paper holder.

Buggy clips, £6.99, Amazon

Pefect for when you feel like you're carrying around every item you own...

NatureBond food feeder, £11.99, Amazon

Soothe your teething toddler with this feeder and teething toy, which can contain fruits, vegetables and ice chips. Small holes allow tiny amounts of solid food to pass through to prevent choking during the weaning phase.

Weaning bib, £19.95, Amazon

Messy mealtimes can be a thing of the past with a weaning bib, which attaches to high chairs and allows quick and easy cleanups.

Trolley cover, £14.99, Amazon

Keep your little one safe and entertained as you do the weekly shop.

Night light projector, £14.44, Amazon

This adorable bedside lamp transforms into a projector when you remove the dome, casting a starry scene across the room.

