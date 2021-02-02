Gayle King announces major family news - and sparks fan reaction Reese Witherspoon and more went wild when the CBS This Morning host revealed the sweet news

Gayle King revealed she had been keeping a secret, and fans were thrilled when she dropped the special news.

RELATED: Gayle King stuns in figure-hugging dress - and it costs less than $35

The CBS This Morning host shared that her daughter Kirby Bumpus got married at Oprah Winfrey’s home in Santa Barbara, Calif. in December. In the sweet Instagram post, Kirby stands on a balcony wearing a floral-embellished white wedding gown and a sheer white veil, and smiles wide at her husband.

Gayle King's daughter tied the knot at Oprah's Santa Barbara home

“FINALLY fav daughter @kirbybump gave me permission to share the news she’s a married lady.. she & Virgil Miller tied the knot in super small service(6 people) @oprah house in December,” Gayle wrote.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

"Strict covid rules I couldn’t even hug her on her wedding day that was haaaaard! Not the wedding we planned in 2020 but my favorite son @willgb3 performed the ceremony... the day was gorgeous and so was kirby! I call that perfection.. swipe left for stunning pixs from @JoePug... thank you joe! Ps anybody have tips on being a good mother-in-law ?? Im all ears and taking notes!," she continued.

SHOP: The best Valentine's Day gifts for her

Gayle’s friends and fans filled her comments with congratulatory messages. "Gorgeous bride. Gorgeous groom. May they have a gorgeous life together," Ava Duvernay wrote. “Oh my gosh!! So happy for y’all!!," Reese Witherspoon added. "Oh Gayle!!! How beautiful and wonderful!!! So happy for you and Kirby! And of course, Virgil!," Rita Wilson chimed in.

Gayle and her daughter Kirby twinned in floral dresses at a pre-pandemic family dinner

As for the mother-in-law advice the journalist asked for, fans had that covered too. “Love him like he is your child. The best way to take good care of her is to love him,” one follower wrote.

“Doing the opposite of my mother in law is my plan when my kids marry. Be respectful of the couple, always find a compromise, have favorite foods when they visit, listen to their needs and express yours as well, and offer help, don’t insist on one way to do things,” another added.

Kirby and Virgil got engaged in February 2019. Congrats to the newly married couple!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.