The Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion is EPIC – and Prince Harry approves The Duke of Sussex went inside with James Corden

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on James Corden's The Late, Late Show on Thursday evening, in which James took the Duke of Sussex on a sightseeing tour of his new (ish) neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

One of the stops included a look inside the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion (which actually isn't in Bel Air!), where the Duke even took a toilet break.

WATCH: Prince Harry and James Corden go inside the Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion

As the pair pulled up to the property, James said: "The very house that Will Smith turns up to. It's good enough for the Fresh Prince, it's good enough for a real Prince…"

They went on to knock on the door, which is when Harry asked the current owner: "I'm dying for a pee, can I use your bathroom?"

Of course, she obliged, and as Harry went inside, cameras revealed a glimpse of exactly how it looks now.

The foyer in the Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion

There is a huge foyer with light green walls, a winding staircase with a white bannister and a majestic jewel chandelier.

The entrance hall leads to what seems to be a reception room via an opulent arched doorway with a paned door, and there is a vintage wooden floor clock positioned against one wall, while white stone pillars add to the grand design.

The dining room in the Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion

Adjacent to the bathroom in which Harry uses, there is a regal dining room with a lengthy wooden dining table and baroque style chairs, and floor-to-ceiling windows with draping curtains, and another stunning chandelier.

The house is believed to boast a total of ten bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

Prince Harry and James Corden visited the Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion

In the show, the home acts as the glamorous residence of Will's rich side of the family, who take him in after his mother becomes concerned that he may get in trouble if he is to continue living in Philadephia.

