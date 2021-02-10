Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fireplace is the dream this winter The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint appearance of the year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint appearance of 2021 earlier this month, and inadvertently revealed a glimpse of their home in doing so.

They sat in a room designed with white walls and a large exposed brick fireplace complete with chimney and wrought iron cover. Adding to the rustic aesthetic is a tall house plant positioned in one corner.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined a poetry class from home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love of art is also apparent in a vintage illustration of a bear hugging a sign that reads 'California' and 'I Love You California' positioned on the mantelpiece behind Meghan and Harry.

It comes from Etsy seller Nicholas and Riley, and while the royal couple's exact print is currently unavailable to order, there are several other striking designs and framed pictures to choose from by the label, with prices ranging from £325 to £4,233 for an antique 45-star swallowtail flag.

The Duke and Duchess' appearance came as they honoured Black History Month alongside Get Lit, a literary group that describes its work as empowering youth and emboldening communities.

The organisation shared the news of the royals' participation and wrote on Twitter: "Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER! Harry and Meghan were magic and kind and interested in poetry! The Duchess even shared some of her favourite poetry lines. We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month."

The Duchess previously appeared from the same room back in September, when she joined Smart Works clients to celebrate their first anniversary. The angle she filmed from revealed that there is also a small black lamp positioned on top of the fireplace, as well as two light brown chairs, and a better view of the narrow windows with black frames.

