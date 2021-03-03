Phillip Schofield's living room at new £2million home as you've never seen it before The This Morning star moved to Chiswick in September 2020

Phillip Schofield moved into a new home in September 2020, after coming out as gay and splitting from his wife Stephanie. He now lives in Chiswick, west London, and a recent photo has revealed more of his living room than ever before.

It came as Phillip promoted Craft Gin Club's G&T bundle, and he captioned it: "@craftginclub's G&T Bundle, for the GINcredible mother, parent, guardian, best friend figures in your life. They're offering 10% off all purchases with the code PHIL10 when you spend £45 or more, until the end of March."

Phillip Schofield's new living room

He posed for the photo at a wooden coffee table, positioned in front of a grey linen sofa with matching cushions, and windows with silver metal blinds.

Another photo from the same room revealed that there is also a second sofa, in a darker shade of grey, with a grey animal-print cushion.

Phillip Schofield has two grey sofas

Meanwhile, the living room at his former home in Oxfordshire, which he shared with Stephanie and their daughters Molly and Ruby, was designed with more colour, as seen in this photo showing green velvet cushions, a yellow printed cushion, and a blue throw.

Phillip Schofield's former living room

Phillip's former home was also curated with a more vintage aesthetic, reflected in paned glass windows, wooden panels mounted upon the walls, and house plants on the window ledge.

Phillip's former living room was furnished with a similar grey sofa and wooden tables

A different photo taken in Phillip's former living room does, however, show that his new and old sofas are practically identical, while there is also a wooden dining table, and two console tables on opposite walls, similar to the wooden coffee table seen in Phillip's most recent photo.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield confesses to controversial home design inspiration

Speaking of the design inspiration behind his new home, Phillip told fellow This Morning host Rochelle Humes: "I probably shouldn’t say this anyway, but this time of the year, when the nights are really dark, when everyone has got their curtains open and you can look into everyone's houses, you walk up the street and go, 'That's nice wallpaper… Ooh, I like those curtains'."

