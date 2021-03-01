BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker has the most stunning sofa The Football Focus host revealed the furniture on Instagram

BBC Breakfast and Football Focus host Dan Walker often shares glimpses of his family home on social media, and a new Instagram post revealed a look at his bold sofa.

The snap showed his pet dog Winnie wearing sunglasses as he basked in the sun on an olive green velvet settee, and a matching green baroque patterned cushion.

Dan captioned the image: "It's a day for [sunglasses]. Have a wonderful Sunday."

Dan Walker's green velvet sofa

He previously offered a first look at the furniture in another image of his pet dog, sitting on his cage in the same room.

Dan Walker previously shared a photo from the living room

It showed that the sofa is positioned adjacent to the window, where there is a violin positioned against the glass, and curtains that match the cushion seen on the settee.

The room is decorated with white walls and grey floors, and there is a tall white radiator mounted upon one wall.

Dan shares his house in Sheffield with his wife Sarah, and their three children Joe, Jessica and Susie.

He has also given fans a look at several other rooms inside the property, including the kitchen, were Dan posed for a past professional shoot.

Dan Walker's kitchen

It's designed with white walls and wooden floors, and marl grey cupboards with cobalt blue splashes seen in a fridge frame and the base of an island unit in the middle of the space.

Dan Walker's home office

His home office, meanwhile, has brown carpets and cream cupboards with exposed shelves, where Dan displays various pieces of football memorabilia including signed footballs, framed photogaphs, and an LED light spelling out 'FF' to honour Football Focus.

He has spent a lot of time in his study since the pandemic began, as he explained in the caption: "It has been 100 days since lockdown started. This morning on #BBCBreakfast we are looking for one picture which sums up your experience of life in lockdown. This is my one, presenting #FootballFocus from home each week with our dog, Winnie. Send them in to @bbcbreakfast."

