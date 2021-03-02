Victoria and David Beckham's £19million home revealed in photo of daughter Harper David shared a sweet photo with nine-year-old Harper

Victoria and David Beckham often reveal glimpses of their homes in London and the Cotswolds, but their £19million apartment in Miami has remained much of a mystery.

The family has been staying there since Christmas, after they travelled there to spend New Year's Eve with their son Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz's family, and for David to work with his football team, Inter Miami, but besides a peek at a sofa by Victoria, the property has remained tightly under wraps.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's £19million Miami home has its own helipad - see inside

David and Harper Beckham in their Miami living room

David, however, recently shared a second look at the living room when he posted a photo of himself and daughter Harper cuddling.

He took to Instagram with the snap and captioned it: "Nothing better than cuddle time," along with a heart emoji.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares rare video inside stunning Cotswolds home

Granted, the picture only reveals a tiny look at the space, but it does confirm that it is decorated with grey walls, while the velvet grey sofa is dressed with matching grey velvet cushions.

Victoria Beckham previously shared a selfie from the living room

Victoria previously posed for a selfie in the same spot back in February, showing that the settee is designed with a low back and large armrests with long cotton cushions. Wooden flooring was also seen in the background.

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's incredible £31million London home

The image came as she promoted her eponymous fashion label's collaboration with Reebok, and she wrote: "A sunny Monday in one of my most-worn #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham pieces… It's the perfect cap #Veebok."

According to the Observer, the couple bought the residence for £19million, and it is located within the One Thousand Museum, a seven-star resort with 62 floors with only 100 occupants.

A living room at the One Thousand Museum in Miami

Professional photographs have also been released of various different suites inside, and while it's now known whether any of those pictured are owned by Victoria and David, they do provide a more in-depth look at a living area inside of the building.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham and son Cruz discover incredible new hobby during Miami trip

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.