Drew Barrymore fans floored by one feature inside idyllic home

Drew Barrymore is currently riding out the coronavirus pandemic at a luxury house in The Hamptons, along with her children, Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman. When she revealed her cosy living room to her 13.8million fans on social media, they all went wild for the same thing – her enormous book collection.

The Hollywood actress posted a photograph to her Instagram feed on Sunday to show how she was working hard on some research inside her glorious home. The snap clearly showcased her living area, complete with built-in bookcases, Georgian windows and a snuggly grey couch.

Drew's loyal followers were united when it came to praising her impressive reading display. One wrote: "I'm jealous of your book shelves" and another added: "This looks just like Belle's favourite library in Beauty and the Beast. Jealous." A third penned: "Drew has my dream room. Look at those shelves!"

Drew captioned the image: "Sunday research. All this for just Monday! It’s gonna be so fun," referring to all of the notes and paperwork she had spread all over the room. Despite the chaos, the homey space still looked super inviting – and we can see why fans were blown away.

It is not the only place in her grand abode that has shelves brimming with books however, as when Drew snapped a selfie from her bedroom, there were clearly even more great reads to be observed. The star's room has in-built shelves housing further items from her extensive book collection, as well as plenty of drawers and a flatscreen television.

The property is located in the exclusive area of Sagaponack, The East Coast's most expensive zip code according to Business Insider. The New York Post reports that Drew's home is just one mile away from the beach and is secluded perfectly with "privacy hedges".

