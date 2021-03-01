Drew Barrymore fans divided over latest home video Drew lives in The Hamptons, along with her children, Olive and Frankie

During the pandemic, Drew Barrymore has been living at a luxury home in The Hamptons, along with her children, Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with her ex Will Kopelman. The star took to Instagram to film herself unboxing a very exciting gift from J Lo, but inadvertently showed off the fact that her Christmas decorations are still up!

REVEALED: Pregnant celebrity brides (including Drew Barrymore)

Drew was overwhelmed with excitement to be receiving a mini fridge from J Lo's beauty range, but as well as the luxury present, fans clocked Drew's stockings hanging neatly along the fireplace.

They were divided by the actress' controversial decision to continue the festivities into the new year, and they were not afraid to take sides in the comments section.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew films inside her home revealling her festive decorations are still up

Comedian Danny Pellegrino wrote: "I’m obsessed with your Christmas stockings still being hung! New queen of the holidays!!" and other users agreed with one fan writing: "Love that the stockings are still up!!"

However, not everyone was as impressed about Drew's break with tradition, with one asking: "Do you really have stockings still hanging from the fireplace?" and another quizzed: "Why are your Christmas stockings still up? It's almost March."

READ: Best friends Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore reveal very unusual nickname

MORE: Nicole Kidman's $4.5million Australian home will surprise you

Drew Barrymore has an inviting living space

As well as twee seasonal decorations, Drew's lounge has been livened up with a bright yellow tub chair, a striped rug and a round wooden coffee table.

Her cosy living room has been a talking point for her 13.8million fans on social media before, as back in early February, they all went wild for the same thing – her enormous book collection.

Her homey living area has a snuggly grey couch, chic Georgian windows and the most impressive floor-to-ceiling bookcases which are built in to the wall.

The actress' love for books is clear throughout her home

STORY: Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn's cinema room at $5.5million home is goals

One fan even compared the set up to a fantasy Disney film, writing: "This looks just like Belle's favourite library in Beauty and the Beast. Jealous." Another penned: "Drew has my dream room. Look at those shelves!"

Business Insider claims that Drew's zip code is The East Coast's most expensive, in the exclusive area of Sagaponack, and The New York Post reports that the home is just one mile away from the beach and is secluded perfectly with "privacy hedges".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.