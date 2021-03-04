Gok Wan unveils celebrity tribute in eccentric London home This Morning fashion guru Gok has an eye for design

This Morning regular Gok Wan gave the bedroom at his London home a striking makeover, and while unveiling his beautiful space he revealed a very special tribute to David Bowie having on his wall.

The black and white illustration of the late singer is of him wearing his iconic Ashes to Ashes outfit, and Gok has had the piece mounted in a simple black frame.

His loyal followers were quick to spot the celebrity artwork, with one commenting: "Awww it's beautiful, love the Bowie photo" and another agreeing: "Looks gorgeous, and that pic of David Bowie is a really good touch. Xx."

The star has gone for new wallpaper in his bedroom and the multi-coloured floral design is incredibly bold, just like most of Gok's interiors choices. He has also upcycled old birdboxes into bedside lights, after finding them in a junk yard years ago. He was quick to point out to fans that they are "obviously not real birds" inside the boxes.

Gok's bedroom has had a dramatic makeover

We are very impressed by this quirky space, and so were 6,000+ others who chose to like Gok's Instagram photo, including celebrity pals Lisa Snowdon and Fearne Cotton.

The star has a very cosy living area

The style guru lives in a home that's brimming with character, complete with a glass corridor looking out over a pretty courtyard, a dining room with a cherry blossom tree in it, chandeliers throughout, and enough quirky pieces of art to house a small museum.

Gok clearly has an eye for interior design and his stunning abode is always complimented by his adoring fans. One even once suggested: "You should open a boutique hotel, it'd be beautiful."

Unique interiors are Gok's signature

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker has also been vocal about his admiration for Gok's property, writing on a previous post of his to confess: "I love your house."

Recently, Gok made another revelation on Instagram when he filmed inside a secret room down in his basement. The star pushed a panel underneath his stairs to reveal a concealed door, and underground there is a beautifully decorated reading nook.

