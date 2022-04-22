Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' bedroom glow up will amaze you The This Morning stars live in Surrey

This Morning stars Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have unveiled several areas of their stunning Surrey home over the years, and their private bedroom has to be one of our favourites.

On an episode of Loose Women hosts shared inside photos from each of their bedrooms in honour of National Bed Day, and Ruth's hotel-worthy sanctuary caught our eye.

As co-presenters Coleen Nolan, Janet Street Porter and Judi Love attempted to guess whose bedroom it was, Coleen said: "That's got to be you, Ruth," while Janet added: "That's very neat, someone has been plumping up those pillows, very, very tidy."

After a few minutes Ruth confessed and said: "Yep, it is mine."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' bedroom

The space is designed with charcoal grey walls and white ceilings, an enormous grey headboard formed of four panels, and two mirrored bedside tables with metallic grey lampshades on top. Their bed is dressed with white bed linen, an orange metallic-thread throw, and beige, grey and black cushions.

Ruth and Eamonn previously revealed the room when they starred in Channel 5 documentary, How To Get A Good Night's Sleep in 2018, but it has been completely overhauled since.

Ruth and Eamonn's bedroom before redecorating

It was originally decorated with muted cream walls and carpets, and a much more pared-back bed with a standard suede headboard and a salmon pink throw and velvet cushions on the bed.

A chaise longue sofa was also seen behind the couple, alongside cream floor-length curtains.

Ruth and Eamonn share their home with their teenage son Jack, and it is believed to feature a total of six bedrooms and two living rooms, while Eamonn also has his very own Manchester United-themed man cave filled with memorabilia from the football club.

