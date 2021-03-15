Piers Morgan's wife shares unseen photo from inside £4million London home

Piers Morgan owns two residences in the UK, as well as a holiday home in Hollywood, and a new post shared by his wife Celia Walden gave fans a look inside their townhouse in the capital.

Celia took to Instagram with the photo, showing Piers hoovering and quipped: "I want it all done by the time I get back from work. Also, you missed a bit."

Piers Morgan in his living room

The image showed the living room, which is designed with wooden floors and light grey walls with white wainscoting, while one wall is almost entirely taken up by an exposed white bookshelf. For seating, there is a cream suede sofa with a combination of tonal cream and grey cushions, and a small wooden table is positioned at one side.

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers has lived in the house with Celia and their daughter Elise, eight, since 2009. He purchased it from his father-in-law and former Tory MP George Walden for £4million.

Inside, there are a total of five bedrooms, while the house, located in Kensington, is listed as Grade II.

Piers Morgan's living room has several bookshelves

Piers revealed more of the living room on VE day, as he celebrated from home during the pandemic. It showed that there are more bookshelves on the opposite side of the room, as well as a light green armchair and various framed family photographs. He took his photo on a wooden table with a glossy finish, with a chess board visible in the background.

Piers Morgan's TV

In another corner of the room, Piers has a flatscreen television upon a chrome TV unit, while the windows are lined with burgundy floor-to-ceiling curtains.

Piers' second home in the UK is situated in Newick, East Sussex, while his property in Hollywood is set in the star-studded neighbourhood of Beverly Hills.

