Piers Morgan's epic £4.2m Hollywood home he can't visit right now Piers currently can't visit his incredible house

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has a gorgeous townhouse in West London, an idyllic countryside retreat in Newick and the most impressive Hollywood mansion worth £4.2million.

PHOTOS: Piers Morgan's two family homes with wife Celia are paradise

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, the presenter hasn't been able to visit his LA home for over 15 months now, and we are sure he is itching to get back stateside.

The star shares this stunning property with his wife Celia Walden and it features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an indoor bar, an enormous walk-in wardrobe and a jaw-dropping outdoor swimming pool. Take a look around…

SEE: Piers Morgan's incredible swimming pool at Sussex home revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan in 60 seconds

Piers Morgan's house

Piers shared a photo of the exterior of his home back in February 2020. It's formed of two storeys with an open-air terrace on the second floor, and a ground floor outdoor patio area at the back of the home with wooden awning for shelter.

MORE: Inside Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway's bedroom

Piers Morgan's swimming pool

When Piers and his daughter Elise posed for a photo next to his swimming pool, he revealed that the pool has Spanish-inspired patterned tiles running along the inside, and a burnt orange style on the sides. There are various palm trees and plants lining the far edge.

At the far end of the pool, there is a water feature designed with green patterned tiles and a yellow vase in the middle. Piers' palm trees are particularly tall, for as much privacy as possible.

There is also a jacuzzi at one end of the pool, separated from the main pool via a wall formed of black patterned tiles.

RELATED: Amanda Holden reveals stunning kitchen - and we are speechless

Piers Morgan's home entrance

Fellow Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid visited Piers at his home, and was greeted at the entrance formed of burnt orange tiles, and a metal gate between two white concrete plinths.

Piers Morgan's home gym

Piers has set up his very own home gym on an outdoor terrace at his home. It's open-air with glass railings, and Piers is well equipped with his own One Peloton spin bike.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.