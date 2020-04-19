Piers Morgan gave his fans a peek inside his gorgeous home in a new photo posted to Instagram this weekend. The selfie showed the Good Morning Britain presenter holding up a bottle of Moet and Chandon champagne and giving a closed-lip smile. The picture also showed off his stylish off-white sofa as well as a wall of floor-to-ceiling white bookshelves in the background, which contained an enviable collection of reads!

The 55-year-old captioned the photo: "Thanks Jenko ‪@katherinejenkinsobe & congrats again to you & Dame Vera on your fabulous No1 & raising so much cash for the NHS. #WellMeetAgain." The star's followers encouraged him to make the most of the special treat, with one commenting: "Enjoy Piers, glad you are on four days a week now, keep fighting for the nurses and doctors."

Other fans commented to encourage the star to appear on TV more often, with one chiming in: "Loving your work Piers!!!! Can you go to 5 days a week please!" Another felt that five days wasn't enough, however, and added: "Really think you should start working weekends during lockdown!!!! Mornings just ain’t the same pal."

Piers lives with wife Celia and their daughter Elise

Earlier this week, Piers announced that he would be appearing on GMB four days a week instead of the usual three. He has become a firm favourite with viewers over the last few weeks, winning respect for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, including his offer to pay the parking tickets of any NHS staff who were penalised while working shifts. The dad-of-four has three sons: Albert, 19, Stanley, 22, and Spencer, 26, from his marriage to his ex-wife Marion.

He and his second wife, journalist Celia Walden, share eight-year-old daughter Elise. Earlier this month, the proud dad shared a rare photo with the little girl which showed the two of them playing Spillikins. Piers captioned the sweet image: "Giving my daughter a masterclass in giant-sized Spillikins. Every time she gets close to lifting one out, I make her laugh."

