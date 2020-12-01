Piers Morgan divides fans with unexpected backyard at London home The GMB presenter sparked a debate among his followers

Piers Morgan is fortunate enough to own two UK homes, and while fans have seen his sprawling East Sussex abode many times, some were shocked after he shared a glimpse into his London home.

The Good Morning Britain presenter divided fans after posting a short clip to his Instagram on Tuesday, which showed him throwing a basketball from an upstairs window into a hoop that sat in a small courtyard on the ground below.

While Piers effortlessly made the shot, it was the messy surroundings that some of his followers took issue with.

Next to a set of stairs, you can see empty cardboard boxes piled up on a green recycling bin, while a smaller bin overflows with rubbish.

Voicing their concern over the clip, one fan noted: "Hope that isn’t a fire escape you are blocking." Another demanded Piers spruce up the area, writing: "Clean those window frames and clear the steps!!" A third simply wrote: "What a mess outside."

Piers' messy backyard divided his fans

Some fans stuck up for Piers, with one commenting: "Come on! Let guys be guys." Another wrote: "There's a path to walk on so we're good."

This isn't the first time Piers has shocked fans with his "messy house". Back in October, he shared a photo of his daughter, Elise, watching TV in their living room.

Piers' visible wires upset his fans

In the photograph, Piers’ large flat-screen TV was positioned in front of an in-built shelving unit containing DVDs and ornaments. In the foreground, a coffee table filled with books, water bottles and newspapers could also be seen. T

here was one particular follower who questioned the composition of Piers’ living area: "You’ve basically dumped your TV anywhere. How do you live like this?" they said.

While many others raised concerns about the loose wires sticking out from behind the TV. "Need some order to them wires [sic]" wrote one. Another said: "Your TV/AV cable management is appalling".

