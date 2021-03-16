Tom Jones' £2.6million mansion with late wife Linda is its own village The singer moved out of the home in 1998

Tom Jones might now live in an apartment in London, but from 1988 to 1998, the singer and his late wife Linda resided in a mammoth mansion in Glamorgan, Wales.

The property, named Llywynddu House, was put on the market for £2.6million in 2019, and past photos show exactly how big it is.

Tom Jones' former home in Wales

It's located in Cowbridge, the Vale of Glamorgan, surrounded by acres of countryside, including its very own on-site leisure centre, stables and floodlit tennis courts.

Inside, the home has a total of five bedrooms, as well as a games room with a large pool table, a private bar with several seating areas, and a home cinema complete with a projector screen spanning almost the entire width of one wall.

Tom Jones and his late wife Linda in the living room of the home

As for interiors, it has been designed with a rustic aesthetic to echo its rural location, with vaulted ceilings and wooden beams seen in several rooms.

Since Tom and Linda moved out, however, the home has been updated with a chic black, grey and white colour scheme, and plush furniture.

The exterior of Tom Jones' former home

Take the living room. When the home was last listed for sale in 2019, images showed that it has been redecorated with cream high-shine flooring and grey walls, as well as a black and white glass-front fireplace beneath a flatscreen television built into one wall. For seating, a brushed velvet grey sofa and a button-back white leather armchair had been added.

The dining room, meanwhile, had maintained the vaulted ceilings, while all wooden beams had been removed, and white spotlights and pendant lamps installed. A glass dining table and white leather dining chairs serve to further the contemporary vibe.

Upon selling the house, Tom and Linda moved into a £6.5million mansion in LA, but after Linda sadly died in 2016, she made it her wish for him to leave the property and move back to London.

