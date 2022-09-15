Why Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home is perfect for the Queen's corgis The royal home is ideal for animals

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, both 62, are set to inherit the late Queen's corgis after the monarch's death on 8 September.

The couple still live together, despite their 1996 divorce, and reside at the Grade II-listed residence, Royal Lodge. It has been reported that their property will welcome the monarch's former corgis Muick and Sandy and dorgi Candy.

Their grand 30-room home is the perfect place for the pooches to live thanks to its 21 acres of secluded gardens and access to the wider Windsor Great Park which covers 4,800 acres. Plenty of space for the dogs to roam free!

Plus, the grounds may be a comfort to the four-legged friends because they would have spent lots of time there with Her Majesty when she stayed at Windsor Castle.

The Queen's dogs are being re-homed

It seems fitting that the Queen's son Andrew would take on the dogs as it was, in fact, Andrew who purchased some of the beloved dogs for her. As a way of distracting the Queen at a time when Prince Philip was in hospital, the father-of-two gifted his mother two adorable pups, Muick and Fergus. When Fergus sadly passed in May 2021, the late monarch was reportedly left 'devastated'.

On what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, Prince Andrew is reported to have bought his mother another puppy named Sandy to replace Fergus.

The Royal Lodge grounds are the perfect place for dogs to explore

Often referred to as 'her family', the late Queen's corgis were a constant source of comfort throughout her long reign. Her dresser, Angela Kelly, recently revealed they proved a "constant joy" for the monarch and "always brought a smile to everyone's faces" who spent time close to the Queen.

During her impressive 70-year reign, the monarch is thought to have owned more than 30 corgis – and there is no doubt how much she loved them.

